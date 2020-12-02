McClintock’s Co-Founder Dies 12.02.2020

The co-founder of F. McClintocks Saloon and Dining House chain has died.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says “Bruce Breault reached the end of his earthly journey Saturday, November 28, 2020, peacefully at home.

The post reads, “He leaves an incredible legacy and an indelible mark on the legions of lives he touched.”

Bruce Breault and Tuni Ortali started McClintock’s in Shell Beach back in 1973. Their operation grew to restaurants in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and inspired several employees to start their own restaurants.

Bruce Breault dead at the age of 79.