Megan Pagnini Announced as Miss California Mid-State Fair 7.19.2024

The California mid-state fair announced the winner of its 2024 pageant scholarship:

18-year-old Megan Pagnini of Paso Robles has been crowned the 2024 mid-state fair queen and miss congeniality.

18-year-old Ashlee Holt of Paso Robles was first runner up, and 21-year-old Logan Rutherford of Paso Robles was 2nd runner up.

The winner of the talent competition was 18-year-old Vanessa Pinedo of Paso Robles with her folklorico dance to “Son de la Negra.”

The winner of the interview competition was 17-year-old Haily Terrel of Templeton.

The queen, 1st princess, and 2nd princess will receive $2,500, $1,000, and $500 respectively. These cash prizes are double that of previous years.

Newly added cash prizes of $100 to $250 will also go to the winners of miss congeniality, the interview, and talent competition.