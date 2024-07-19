SLO Farm Bureau Named 3 Winners at CA Mid-State Fair 7.19.2024

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau named three winners at the California mid-state fair for Agriculturalist of the Year, Cattlewoman of the Year, and Cattleman of the Year.

Brian Talley of Talley Farms in Arroyo Grande has been recognized as the 2024 agriculturalist of the year. Talley Farms grows vegetables, seed crops, citrus, and avocados. Brian is also president of Talley Vineyards, producing wine since the 1980’s.

Cattlewoman of the Year went to Vicki Janssen, serving multiple roles for San Luis Obispo county cattlewomen since 1993. She has also worked as the legislative assistant for 1st district supervisor, John Peschong.

Aaron Lazanoff was selected as the 2024 Cattleman of the Year. He is the ranch manager of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and has served the San Luis Obispo county Cattlemen’s Association as president and multiple committee chair positions.

The San Luis Obispo county Farm Bureau congratulates these three recipients.