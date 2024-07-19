Mid-State Fair Industrial Arts Auction Raises $296,000 , New Record 7.19.2024

The California mid-state fair’s industrial arts auction took place yesterday, featuring talents and designs from local high school students across the county.

For the past 22 years, the auction has featured large scale projects such as barbecues, trailers, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, wine racks, and more.

The projects are displayed in the barn in the livestock area, and are available for community members to view throughout the fair.

This year’s auction brought in $296 thousand. This sets another new record for funds raised: last year brought in $225 thousand, and nearly $200 thousand in 2022.