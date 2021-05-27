Sound Off – Thu 5/27/2021 – Steve Frank & Staci Emmack

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information on Steve Frank go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/

Small business owner and member of the local Moms For Liberty, Staci Emmack, will share her perspective of the impact of the last year and a half on business, children and education.