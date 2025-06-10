Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For El Camino Real Enhancement Project 6.10.2025

The city of Atascadero will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the El Camino Real downtown safety and parking enhancement project Friday, June 27th at 5 pm.

The celebration will kick off at the plaza on El Camino Real, across from the sunken gardens, and will be followed by a downtown block party for the entire community. The downtown area will be filled with entertainment, local performances, music, a disco ball scavenger hunt, extended hours for downtown businesses, and more.

The ECR project enhances the corridor through the downtown area, limiting traffic on ECR to one lane in each direction and providing over 100 new free parking spaces. Pedestrian improvements have also been added for crossing safety.

The ECR project is finishing its streetscape improvement phase, and will proceed to the monument phase until the spring of 2026.