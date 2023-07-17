Mid-State Fair Starts This Week 07.17.2023

The California Mid State Fair kicks off this week. From Wednesday, July 19th to July 30th, enjoy this year’s vintage Las Vegas theme: “Shake, Rattle, & Roll.”

Visitors can enjoy concerts at its grandstand arena, Frontier, and Mission Square stages. The fair promises to have something for everyone: carnival rides, wine and floral exhibits, and livestock.

The mission marketplace will feature a number of local artisans, growers, and producers.

Parking for the fair will be limited, and it is recommended that visitors consider public transit or the free shuttle service running throughout Paso Robles at multiple locations.

Visitors are also allowed to bring two water bottles into the fair, with two hydration stations available for use.