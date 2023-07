Earlier in June, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person last seen in Atascadero.

35-year-old Darren Santangelo was reported missing by a family member, last seen leaving his residence at the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon road in Atascadero, at around 9 in the evening on June 30th.

Santangelo is white, 6’5” tall, 200 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.