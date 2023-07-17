Fires Along Highway 41 & 101 in Atascadero 07.17.2023

A vegetation fire broke out at highway 41 near Los Altos yesterday afternoon in Atascadero. Firefighters quickly responded and gained control of the blaze, keeping it under a quarter of an acre.

At the same time, another fire erupted along highway 101 near the San Anselmo road overpass. The fire burned through about two acres, impacting traffic. Off duty staff and additional firefighters in the north county were dispatched to the incident. After containing the fire at two acres, crews spent five hours to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the highway 101 fire is still under investigation, but appears to be related from passing vehicles.