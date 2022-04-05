Paso Robles City Council 04.05.2022

Paso Robles city council meets this evening.

The mayor will proclaim this national library week. He will also honor public safety telecommunications. This is also their week.

On the consent agenda is a an item on parking rates. That will be addressed at a special joint meeting on Saturday morning at the council chamber.

Just one public hearing on tonight’s agenda.

The council will consider the revised district map, and the ordinance which adjusts the boundaries of city council districts based on the 2020 census.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30 Tuesday night. You can hear it live on KPRL.