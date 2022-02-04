In Sports 02.04.2022

The Paso Robles High School boys soccer team lost to Pioneer Valley 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to Pioneer Valley. Trailing 2-1, Paso Robles Senior Ricky Navarro tied the score with a 25-yard shot over the Pioneer Valley goalie. That tied the game with fewer than 4 minutes left in regulation and forced overtime. The Bearcats lost in the second 10-minute overtime when Pioneer Valley scored on a corner kick. The Bearcats boys soccer team plays Santa Maria Friday night, February 11th at War Memorial Stadium.

The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost Wednesday night at St. Joseph in Santa Maria. The final score 60-27. They play at Nipomo Friday night.

The Bearcats boys basketball plays at home Friday night against Nipomo. The girls soccer team plays at San Luis Obispo Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The Atascadero boys basketball team plays Friday night at Righetti. The girls basketball team hosts Templeton Friday night.

The Greyhound girls soccer team hosts Righetti Friday night. The Greyhound soccer team plays Friday night at Nipomo.

Templeton girls basketball team plays at Atascadero Friday night. The Templeton boys basketball team hosts Orcutt Academy.

The Templeton boys soccer team plays at Mission Prep at 5:00 Friday afternoon. The Templeton girls soccer team host Mission Prep at 6:00.

Generally, the soccer games begin at 6:00, and the basketball games at 6:30.