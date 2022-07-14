Missing Girl Rescued 07.14.2022

We learn more about that missing teen who was rescued by police in Tijuana.

The 15-year-old Arizona girl was taken in Nipomo where she was staying at a relatives’ home. Two people face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

38-year-old Daniel Navarro of Victorville and 20-year-old Julie Le of Garden Grove are scheduled to appear in court next week.

They could be sentenced to ten years in prison if they’re convicted.