Mission Days 04.11.2023

Mission Days is Saturday at Mission San Antonio.

The event runs from 11-3 Saturday. There will be docents in costume portraying soldiers, artisans and vaqueros.

Joan Steele says it’s an opportunity to see what life was like two hundred years ago at Mission San Antonio.

There will be demonstrations of adobe brick making, acorn grinding, weaving, bell-ringing music, dancing and docent led tours.

Admission is $20 per car. There’s also food available for $15 a plate.

