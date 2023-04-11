Other Stories This Tuesday 04.11.2023

The Assembly Education Committee kills a bill that would have required school employees to reveal to their parents, the efforts of some students to transition to a different sex. Assembly Bill 1314 dies in committee yesterday. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of Torrance says students deserve to be loved and supported for who they are. He refused to set the bill for a hearing.

The governor says the state has a two-million stockpile of an abortion bill. Governor Newsom opposes a recent US district court judge decision to suspend approval of one abortion drug. The drug stockpile was purchased by Cal Rx, the state’s prescription drug program which makes the pill available to pharmacies through the website: abortion.ca.gov.

Congressman Salud Carbajal is going to reintroduce the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. It would set aside about 250 thousand acres of land for wilderness designation. That land stretches from Ventura to San Luis Obispo county. The bill has passed in congress several times, but failed in the senate.