Mission Prep Birthday Celebration 3.30.2021

Yesterday, students at Mission College Prep honored one of their oldest graduates on her birthday.

Mrs. Mellow turned 97 yesterday. She graduated from Mission high school back in 1942. Back then, they were the Mission High School Indians. The mascot was changed after the school was closed for several years in the early 70’s. They are now the Mission College Prep Royals.

On Mrs. Mellow’s birthday yesterday, students sang happy birthday and presented flowers and cake to her to celebrate her 97th birthday.