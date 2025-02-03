Missouri Man Indicted For Threatening to Bomb SLO County School & Kill Officials 2.03.2025

41-year-old David William Platek of Missouri was indicted on Tuesday of last week following his arrest on January 24th.

He is being held at the metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles. His indictment came from a series of messages on social media, threatening to kill an elected official and bomb a school in San Luis Obispo county, seeking to murder over four hundred people. The elected official is unidentified in the indictment.

The indictment shows many of the messages that Platek sent to an unidentified person in early December, such as “I’d rather be remembered as a killer.” Platek was previously charged with two counts of felony identity theft against a political activist in San Luis Obispo county, Kevin P. Rice.

The charges were eventually dismissed, but they allege Platek impersonated Rice on social media “In order to publish false statements that were intended to damage [Rice’s] reputation.”

Platek alleges the publicity of this ruined his career.