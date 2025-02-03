Debris Fire at Recycling Facility in Templeton 2.03.2025

TFES PRESS RELEASE LA CRUZ INCIDENT

Templeton Fire & Emergency Services responded to a debris fire Thursday evening on La Cruz Way.

The fire was located at the waste management recycling facility, according to a release by Templeton fire.

The release says units arrived to find trash and debris inside and outside of the transfer area on fire, which was contained in about thirty minutes. Units remained on the scene for an additional two hours.

The release says the cause was lithium ion batteries, and Templeton fire reminds the community to dispose of lithium ion batteries properly.