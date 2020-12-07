Monolith Back on Pine Mountain 12.07.2020

The monolith is back in on top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero.

Four Atascadero residents recovered the monolith and reinstalled it in the same location in Stadium Park. Wade McKenzie, Travis Kenney, Randall Kenney and Jared Riddle say that the monolith is dedicated to “powerful, personal stories.” They say they built the monolith to spread positivity.

According to an article on a website, the builders attribute the inspiration for the monolith to the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In the movie, three monoliths represent human evolution.

Another monolith went up in Pozo. Someone put it up on a hillside on Hi Mountain Lookout road.

