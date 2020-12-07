Fire Near Prado Homeless Center 12.07.2020

A small campfire in a homeless campsite near the 40 Prado Homeless Service Center in San Luis Obispo spread through the brush next to that multi-million dollar homeless shelter.

The fire damaged property at 50 Prado road. Firefighters responded just before eleven Friday night.

The fire burned several cars, outbuildings, debris, trees and underbrush. One fire fighter was injured. Fire crews continued to patrol the area of the fire throughout Saturday.

No damage was reported to the new homeless services center or nearby businesses.