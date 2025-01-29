Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District Seeking Marketing Services Firm 1.29.2025

The Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District advisory board (ATBID) has released a request for proposal for destination marketing services.

The board seeks to promote the city of Atascadero as a tourism destination, represented by lodging owners who work with the city of Atascadero.

They are now seeking to contract a marketing firm with the goal of promoting Atascadero as a tourism destination, and increase overnight stays at Atascadero lodging properties. The RFP says the firm should demonstrate qualifications to provide services in public relations, social media marketing, digital platform management, market research and demographics, and paid media advertising.

This is for a one year contract, subject to being renewed for up to four additional years.

The full proposal can be found on the city of Atascadero’s website.