Morro Bay High Wins Countywide Voter Registration Competition 10.08.2024

The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office, and League of Women Voters, has recognized Morro Bay high school as the winner for the inaugural countywide high school vote registration competition.

The competition ran from September 16th to the 30th, challenging high schools across the county to register or pre-register as many of their eligible students as possible.

The clerk recorder’s office says 560 students in total were registered or pre-registered across the county, and Morro Bay had 28% of its eligible students registered.

Other participants included Atascadero, Central Coast New Tech, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles high schools.