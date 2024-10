Vegetation Fire 10-7-2024

The Paso Robles fire department responded to a report of a vegetation fire Monday afternoon, at around 5:11 pm.

The department says the fire was in the Salinas riverbed, adjacent to the highway 101 and 46 east intersection.

A release by the Paso Robles fire department says they were able to contain the blaze to about a third of an acre. About 27 firefighters were needed to extinguish the blaze, with traffic control assistance by CHP.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.