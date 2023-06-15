Morro Bay Hires a New City Manager 06.15.2023

On Tuesday, the Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously to hire Yvonne Kimball for the position. Kimball will replace Scott Collins, who resigned from the position in March to serve as Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Housing Authority.

Interim City Manager Greg Carpenter said Kimball’s combination of experience and qualifications were the best fit for Morro Bay.” Kimball was selected out of 41 applicants vying for the City Manager position. She brings 15 years of experience in city management to Morro Bay. Kimball will make an annual salary of a little more than $217,000, a $600 monthly car allowance, along with full health care benefits and a pension fund. Kimball’s first day on the job will be August 14th.