San Simeon Board Fires General Manager 06.15.2023

The San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors fired its General Manager Charles Grace on Tuesday, shortly after Grace admitted to conflicts of interest in a settlement agreement with the SLO County District Attorney’s office of a civil suit filed in September of 2021.

Grace agreed to pay a civil penalty of $75,000 and to leave his management position without the right to seek additional compensation if terminated before his contract expires in 2024, according to the agreement.

San Simeon officials responded by placing two emergency items on the June 13th agenda: A review of Grace’s performance and consideration of his dismissal. The board also voted on Tuesday to shorten the submission deadlines for candidates for both the district manager and the operations manager positions from August 3, 2023 to July 14, 2023.