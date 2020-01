A Morro Bay man is arrested on suspicion of homicide. 53-year-old Sean Maneely is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Andrew McTaggart Saturday afternoon.

McTaggart was transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis where he later died of his injuries. Maneely was booked into the county jail.

Officials are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Morro Bay Police Department.