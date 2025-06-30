Paso Robles 4th of July Celebration This Friday – 6.30.2025

The Paso Robles fourth of July celebration will be returning to Barney Schwartz park this Friday from 4 to 10 pm.

The evening will feature live music from Moonshiner Collective, and of course the fireworks show to cap off the night. The event will also have concession stands, food trucks, and a fun zone for families.

The city of Paso Robles says dogs are not allowed for the celebration. However, ice chests, chairs, and canopies are allowed.

Parking and admission for the celebration is free, but the city notes traffic will be heavy at the end of the event. Come celebrate the fourth of July at Barney Schwartz park.

In observance of Independence Day, all facilities in the city of Paso Robles will be closed as well.