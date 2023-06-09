Morro Bay Police Promote New Commander 06.09.2023

The Morro Bay Police Department on Wednesday announced the promotion of Sergeant Tony Mosqueda to the position of commander.

Mosqueda’s career in law enforcement began in 2005 as patrol officer with the Farmersville Police Department. Mosqueda left the Farmersville force in 2014 as a corporal.

He has served on the Morro Bay force since Dec. 2014. In Morro Bay, Mosqueda has also risen up the ranks.

The police department elevated Mosqueda to detective, then sergeant in Nov. 2015, and later acting commander, prior to his promotion as a full-time commander.

Mosqueda also currently serves as the department’s range master.