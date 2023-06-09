Morro Bay Council Approves Contract for New City Manager 06.09.2023

The City of Morro Bay will vote on a City Manager contract for Yvonne Kimball at the Council meeting on June 13th.

If approved, Kimball will assume her new role starting August 14th, succeeding Scott Collins, who departed from the City in March.

Kimball was selected out of 41 applicants vying for the City Manager position. She brings 15 years of experience in city management to Morro Bay. Kimball holds a Master of Public Administration degree with a focus on Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Central Florida. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business English from the Tianjin Institute of Technology in China.