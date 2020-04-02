Mother Goose On The Loose 4.02.2020

Mother Goose is on the loose again.

This was a popular event for kids at the library, but now you can access it on line. Miss Carrie and Miss Melissa presenting the story team for babies from 0-18 months every Thursday. You go the city website: prcity.com. then 903/library-story-time. Or you can call the library between 10 and 5 and they’ll explain how you access

Mother Goose on the Loose every Friday from the Paso Robles public library. I found it by going to the Paso Robles website: prcity.com, and then clicking on virtual Paso, then library. It’s doable.

