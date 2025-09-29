Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 9.29.2025

Weekly Project Update sep 29th

Paso Robles public works has released another report for ongoing and upcoming projects in the city

For Creston road corridor improvements, the activation and traffic signals at Walnut and Bolen drive is scheduled for October 21st. Phase 1 of improvements on Creston road is scheduled to complete March, 2026.

In the downtown area, improvements for the parking lot next to Marv’s Pizza is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of October. For the parking lot on Railroad and 12th streets, PG&E has completed their work, and the contractor will be working on the irrigation over the next week.

The pavement striping and sign installation for Spring street and Oak street near 26th and 24th street completed on Friday.