Movie Theaters 6.15.2020

Movie theaters are also preparing to reopen.

Dr. Penny Borenstein says movie theaters will soon be able to reopen, but there are some changes. The maximum occupancy will be 25% of capacity or a maximum of 100 people. It’s not clear when local theaters will reopen, but it will be soon.

Yesterday, Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa held it’s first mass since the Covid-19 hysteria began in March. The parishioners wore masks and practiced safe distancing. But many said it was great to attend mass in person again at the Mission in San Luis.