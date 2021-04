If you drove by the Galaxy theater in Atascadero over the weekend, you may have noticed the cars in the parking lot. The Galaxy and most other movie theaters in the county finally reopening last weekend.

Park Cinemas in Paso Robles is also back open.

And the historic Bay Theater in Morro Bay.

Among the films being shown, “Nomadland”, which did well last night at the Oscars. “Godzilla versus Kong” and “Tom and Jerry”

The Palm Theater in San Luis Obispo remains closed, however.