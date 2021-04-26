Other Stories This Monday 4.26.2021

82 known covid deaths reported when a hospital for coronavirus patients catches fire in Baghdad yesterday. Volcanoes of fire swept through the intensive care unit. 110 other people were injured. That death toll may go up as families search the rubble looking for missing relatives.

In Morro Bay, someone vandalized the electrical system at Giovanni’s Fish Market last Wednesday. That’s three weeks after a man stole live crabs from their outdoor tank. Police say they’ve identified the suspect in the live crab theft. Now, they’re trying to locate him. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay police department, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.