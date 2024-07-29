New Administrative Staff For Paso Robles School District 7.29.2024

Press Release New Admininstration 7_26_24

For the upcoming school year, the Paso Robles joint unified school district has appointed several new principals and administrative staff:

Emma Barker-Connoy has been appointed as principal of Pat Butler elementary school.

Cristina Velasco is the new principal of Georgia Brown.

Daniela Topjian has moved from her student engagement specialist position at Virginia Peterson to the guidance specialist at Georgia Brown.

The new student engagement specialist at Virgina Peterson will be Amey Bowen.

And the student engagement specialist for Pat Butler and Kermit King elementary will be Christy Holman.