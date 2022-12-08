Municipal Elections 12.08.2022

In municipal elections,

Paso Robles mayor Seve Martin re-elected with nearly 55% of the vote. John Hamon and Chris Bausch re-elected. They each ran unopposed.

Measures E and F each pass in Paso Robles

Mayor Heather Moreno re-elected unanimously. She received all 9,794 votes.

Heather Newsom and Susan Funk each re-elected to Atascadero city council.

In the Cambria Community Services District, Debra Scott and Michael Thomas elected director.

In Heritage Ranch CSD, Masen Yaffee, Michael Camou and Bill Gene Barker elected director.

In other races decided by the final vote count yesterday.

In the Atascadero school board race;

Those elected are Tracy Ellis-Weit, Vy Pierce, Rebekah Koznek, and Denise McGrew Kane.

In the Paso Robles school district.

Laurene D. McCoy is elected to the At-Large position. She beat Adelita Hiteshew by over 200 votes.

Jim Cogan elected trustee in Area 1 with 48%.

In Area 4, Sondra Williams elected with 43% of the vote.

In the Templeton school board race, Janel Armet and Jennifer Grinager elected to the school board. Grinager beat Matt Allison by only 14 votes.