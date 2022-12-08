SLO Election Update 12.08.2022

We finally get the final ballot count in the general election, which was one month ago.

In the race for supervisor in district two, supervisor Bruce Gibson wins election by only 13 votes. Gibson has 11.722 votes. Dr. Bruce Jones had 11,709 votes. Yesterday, 830 votes were added to the total Jones received 427, Gibson 403.

Political observers became concerned about the outcome when county clerk recorder Elaina Cano announced she discovered a box of ballots in the county government center. Tuesday, Dan Dow’s office says the discovery of more than 300 provisional ballots was a tabulation error not a deliberate effort to alter the results.

Some in Dr. Bruce Jones campaign are raising money to challenge the vote count. They have specific concerns about procedures elections officials followed on election day. For instance, some voters took their ballots into polling places and asked to exchange them. Instead, their ballots were set aside and not counted.

Eric Gorham is with the Jones campaign team. He says his team is raising money now to file a challenge on Monday. They have only five days after certification to challenge the vote.

If the final count holds up, Bruce Gibson will join progressives Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg on the board of supervisors in 2023.