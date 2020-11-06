Museum Reopens Friday 11.06.2020

The Paso Robles Historical Museum reopens Friday in the downtown city park. According to volunteer Nancy Tweedie, the museum will be open in the old Carnegie Library from 11 am-3 pm, Thursday through Monday.

The building was built in 1905. When the new library was built, the Paso Robles Historical Society moved into the building.

There a few changes underway in the museum. They’re developing a larger display to show the history of wine-making in the Paso Robles area. The gift shop is gone, so there will be more room for artifacts, photos and displays.

Dale Hiner has a display of coins and artifacts he’s discovered with his metal detector. They include a silver coin dated 1792, minted in Mexico City. Hiner found it on a ranch in San Miguel. He also found an unused cannon ball that dates back to the 17th Century. He found it under 17 inches of earth near the San Miguel Mission.

Both the museum and the research library downstairs are now from 11-3 Thursday through Monday. Nancy Tweedie said the museum is looking for volunteers.

The Museum is open Friday for the first time since March.