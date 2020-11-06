North County Weather 11.06.2020

A mixture of sun and clouds, highs this afternoon in the mid 60’s. NW winds 20-30 miles per hour, gusting at times to 40 miles per hour.

Overcast skies overnight with rain showers. A 50% chance of rain overnight, lows in the mid 40’s. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, cloudy in the morning with a 40% chance of rain. Some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 60’s. NW winds10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Sunday. About a 15% chance of rain Sunday.

Next week, sunny, but cooler, highs in the mid 60’s. About a 20% chance of rain next Thursday.