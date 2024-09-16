National Tractor Restoration Competition Sees 5 Local Students as Finalists 9.16.2024

Five students from the north county have reached the finalist stage of Chevron’s national tractor restoration competition.

This annual event has high school students restore tractors from the 1940’s to the 1980’s, helping students “cultivate a deep understanding of engineering, mechanics, and the agricultural industry.”

Of the 12 finalists, the five students from the north county are: Reily Houtz of Paso Robles high, Anthony Ortiz from Liberty high school, Caleb Terrel from Templeton high school, Braden Wheeler from Templeton high school, and Samantha Williams from Hartland charter school in Atascadero.

Until Friday, October 11th, the public is encourage to vote for their favorite restoration, which can be found at: chevrontrcvoting.com.

The finalist presentations will be on October 23rd to the 24th with the national FFA expo in Indianapolis.