Paso Robles Groundwater 02.01.2022

The California department of water resources notices the county of San Luis Obispo and four groundwater sustainability agencies in the Paso Robles basin that their groundwater sustainability plans need to address two specific issues before it is certified. They have six months to address those issues.

The two issues are as follows:

The plans did not include an adequate assessment of potential impacts to domestic wells associated with chronic lowering of groundwater levels.

The GSP plans did not include an adequate assessment of the potential for depletion of interconnected surface waters.

The deadline to respond is July 20th.