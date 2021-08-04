National Night Out 8.04.2021

Atascadero celebrates National Night Out at the Sunken Gardens, with lots of giveaways Tuesday afternoon and evening. Sergeant John Taylor says more than 30 raffle prizes donated by community members.

Josh Cross of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce said the weather cooperated with the outdoor event. He called it, “Chamber of Commerce weather.”

More than 30 groups participated representing various public safety and other agencies and businesses in the City of Atascadero.

Officer Lauren-Ashley Purify organized the event. She agreed the weather was ideal.

The National Night Out a great success at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.