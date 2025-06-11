National “No Kings” Protest Coming to Atascadero June 14th – 6.11.2025

Saturday, June 14th is Flag Day in the United States.

President Donald Trump plans to hold a military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. However, on this day, several “grassroot” organizations have called for a national protest to be held: “No Kings Day.”

The website for No King’s Day says “they’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

One such protest is planned for north San Luis Obispo county in Atascadero on Saturday, June 14th from 10 to 11 am on El Camino Real & Morro road.

The event says protesters will demonstrate on the four corners of the main downtown Atascadero intersection near highway 41, and may also include a subsequent march downtown.