Paso Library Unveiling Bookmobile at Summer Reading Launch Party 6.11.2025

Library to Unveil Bookmobile at Summer Reading Launch Party

This Friday, June 13th, the Paso Robles city library will be unveiling its new bookmobile in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the 2025 summer reading launch party at Centennial park, starting at 1:30 pm. The party will feature free swimming, snacks, activities, and prize drawings. The city library’s first ever bookmobile will function “as a library-on-wheels,” according to the city “carrying approximately 2,000 items on board available for lending.”

City librarian, Melissa Bailey said “the bookmobile will allow us to expand our reach well outside of the walls of the library and reach the community in ways we have only dreamed about up to this point.”

The bookmobile will be used for neighborhood stops, school and retirement home visits, and event partnerships following summer reading events in Paso Robles from June through August.