In last night’s Atascadero city council meeting, the written and verbal testimony protesting wastewater rate increases were counted.

Staff said they received a total of six protests.

With a nonmajority of protests received, council adopted a resolution that approves the proposed wastewater rates, effective July 10th. The rates will increase by 18.5% over the next two years.

Single family dwelling units will see an increase of about $8.91 for fiscal year 2025 – 26.