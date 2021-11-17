National Zinfandel Day 11.17.2021

Today is national Zinfandel Day. The grape is also known as Primitivo.

DNA analysis has revealed it is a genetically equivalent to a Croation grape as well as to the Primitivo variety grown in the heel of Italy. It was introduced there in the 18th century. It’s called that because it ripened earlier than other grapes.

The zinfadel grape arrived in the US in the mid-19th century. It came west with those who took part in the gold rush. The composer Paderewski is credited with introducing zinfandel grapes to the Paso Robles area in the early 20th century.

Today only, if you buy three bottles of zinfandel from J. Dusi Wines in Paso Robles, shipping is only one dollar. But that’s only for today.

Because it’s national Zinfandel Day.

