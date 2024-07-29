SLO Resident Convicted of Four Felony Child Sex Crimes 7.29.2024

A San Luis Obispo county resident has been convicted of multiple acts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The district attorney’s office announced on Friday afternoon that 23-year-old Tanner Fite of San Luis Obispo committed four separate sexual acts on a minor on October 15, 2023.

Cyber forensic data also showed evidence that Fite had viewed 25 pornographic videos during the time he was babysitting the child victim.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4, 2024. The maximum possible sentence is 14 years in state prison, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.