PRJUSD Releases Follow-Up Staff on Administration Leave 6.20.2025

ADMIN LEAVE FOLLOW-UP (1)

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has released a follow-up statement on its previous report regarding a district staff member.

The previous release said the staff member was placed on administrative leave, and that they cannot share any further details at this time. Yesterday’s release is in response to concerns raised by the community over the scarce information.

The district says “We must also respect the privacy of the student complainants and maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

The release does provide a few more details, saying “The allegations involve inappropriate communication by a staff member with students, including communication online.” The district says online communication is against the district’s conduct.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the district will continue to keep the community informed.