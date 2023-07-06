New Atascadero City Manager Oaths Office Monday 07.06.2023

The city of Atascadero invites all community members to attend the ceremonial oath of office for the newly appointed city manager, James R. Lewis.

Jim Lewis will be sworn in on Monday, July 10th at 10 am on the front steps of historic city hall; attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the incoming city manager.

Jim Lewis brings more than 28 years of experience in local government, having previously served as city manager for the city of Pismo Beach for the past ten years.

Outgoing city manager Rachelle Rickard has served the city for more than 26 years; the city of Atascadero wishes her a fantastic retirement, and thanks her for her years of service.