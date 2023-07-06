Large Scale Ground Search For Kyle Doan 07.06.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has announced it will resume its search for the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in the San Miguel floodwaters.

This weekend, a “large-scale ground search operation” involving up to 300 people will take place, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Incident Management Team.

5-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away by the floodwaters earlier this year as he and his mother tried to drive across San Marcos creek.

Crews this weekend will search in the Salinas river from the San Marcos creek juncture to the Big Sandy creek area. The sheriff’s office said there is no need for volunteers or donations at this time, and asks for the community’s patience as they conduct this search effort.