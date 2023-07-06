Paso Seeking Public Comment on The Landing 07.06.2023

A reminder that the city of Paso Robles is still seeking public comment until July 24th on the environmental impact report for ‘The Landing.’

The Landing is a master plan of development for reuse of the former Paso Robles Boys School just off Airport road. The project is the development of a large scale warehouse, business park, and commercial center.

The draft environmental impact report addresses the potential environmental impact of the proposed development; comments can be emailed to [email protected], or mailed to the city of Paso Robles community development project at 1000 Spring street.